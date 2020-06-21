Sheriff Donny Youngblood recently said that he has fired or allowed the resignation of about 100 officers for misconduct over the past 10 years ("Sheriff and panelists debate views, make progress during community meeting," June 11). That is a horrible record! If proper training was applied, that number would be exponentially much lower. With proper training and supervision the deputies would still be working. I only recommended termination for one deputy in my 30-year career. I sent the rest to be retrained. Sheriff Youngblood, quit talking about terminations and start doing training!
Robert C. Yoon, Bakersfield