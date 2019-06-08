Nearly 95,000 crosses and one of the most stunningly beautiful views of the English Channel from French soil. Normandy, June 6, 1944, stands as the turning point of the Second World War. Hitler’s Nazis will soon be defeated, France, and then all Europe, will be liberated from Germany’s iron fist.
The Altar of Freedom stands perched on the cliffs of the cemetery. In front of it stand two couples: the French president and his wife and the American president and his. One celebrates almost 10,000 human sacrifices to Europe’s freedom; the other desecrates the sacred ground upon which he stands. One of them is too young to have served; the other bribed his physician to falsely diagnose bone spurs to avoid serving. The aging Second World War veterans seated behind him bore witness to the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of those who faced the killing cliffs; the other delivering their eulogy bore witness to his personal cowardice. Vietnam was “not his thing”: too far away and no one ever heard of it. The contrast could not have been more stark.
As a veteran I could not bear to watch it. I had to leave the room while my wife sat in tears at the raw power of it all. Oh yeah, our Commander in Chief, he’s tough; a real mensch. Spent the Vietnam era bragging to Howard Stern about how he slept his way around New York City and beyond. Such a hero. What a man. Would that my kids and grandkids might grow up to be just like him.
Brik McDill, Bakersfield