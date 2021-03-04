Mayor Dave Noerr’s comments on the oil and gas industry in Kern County are spot on ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Kern’s oil industry is vital for all Californians," Feb. 28). As someone who has lived in Kern County for 32 years, I have seen firsthand the measures that have gone into making sure that our oil industry complies with the strictest environmental protections of anywhere.
Another thing. One of the main reasons oil prices go up is because we are not getting it for ourselves. We keep importing it from all those other countries, Noerr mentions. Why would we import and be beholden to their prices when we can get it right here? That makes no sense to me.
Thank you, Mayor Noerr, for recognizing that and being willing to stand up for it.
— John Montoya, Shafter