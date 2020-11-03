A lack of representation for rural Kern was on full display this past supervisor’s meeting when it axed a contract with Building Healthy Communities Kern to conduct outreach into preventing the spread of COVID-19 in high-positivity census tracks (“Kern supervisors reject nonprofit for million dollar COVID-19 contract over support for defunding police,” Oct. 20). According to supervisors, BHC social media posts wreaked of politics and “defunding the police.” In a show of solidarity with law enforcement, the board opted not to do business with partisan organizations.
Thankfully, Supervisor Leticia Perez questioned this “eleventh hour” action and need to clarify the board’s ideological requirements for doing business with the county. A partisan analysis of all nonprofits that contract with the county is certainly in order given this new standard.
The board majority also missed a larger point. BHC is focused on building healthy communities in California’s most disfranchised regions. Over-policing is part of the conversation. With the advent of digital spatial technologies, research shows clearly that where you live determines life expectancy, quality of life and health outcomes. Over-policing in communities of color is a nationwide problem, including in Kern. Finite resources, such as law enforcement budgets, need to do more than create pipelines from schools to prisons. If we want poor, rural, immigrant and marginalized communities to have more productive and healthier lives, lowering crime rates and creating tax revenues as a result, better strategic thinking as to how law enforcement budgets improve the lives of all Kern residents is necessary.
If we can’t engage these conversations, we stand in the way of building a healthier Kern.
Oliver Rosales, Bakersfield