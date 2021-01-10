We all watched with shock and horror as our Capitol was stormed by insurrectionists, fueled by President Trump. Many of us could see this coming with each desperate day that President Trump promoted wild conspiracy theories about election fraud and promoted authoritarian solutions to soothe his wounded ego. Apologists called for a commission to investigate these ridiculous conspiracies, but no amount of contradictory evidence will ever convince the conspiracy believers. The nature of conspiracies is that they are impervious to truth.
Some Republican leaders began to separate themselves from Trump before the congressional electoral count. But Trump encouraged the Patriots in Name Only (PINOs) who stormed the Capitol, and some Republican leaders provided tacit approval by not denouncing the president on that day or the many days leading up to the insurrection. Following the attack, there remains a small PINOs contingent within the Republican party. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who feigned shock that feeding the lies could lead to such violence, is certainly one of them. I don’t believe all Republicans have fallen for this nonsense, but now is the time for real patriots to call out the conspiracists and stand up to Trump, McCarthy and their small PINOs contingent.
Steve Bacon, Bakersfield