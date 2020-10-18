As California’s senior senator, Dianne Feinstein has built a reputation as an independent voice, working with both Democrats and Republicans to find common-sense solutions to the problems facing California and the nation.
Since her election to the Senate in 1992, Feinstein has worked in a bipartisan way to build a significant record of legislative accomplishments helping strengthen the nation’s security both here and abroad.
OK, so I copied the above directly from her website, but as a constituent, I’m hopeful she reads The Californian. Now is the time to stand up and take a stand, to do something the whole nation will respect you for. Be the first senior Democrat in 2020 to cross party lines and vote to approve Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as she is exceptionally qualified.
At age 87, I wish you no ill will, but it very well could be your lasting legacy and is something the country is sorely in need of.
— Jim Wood, Bakersfield