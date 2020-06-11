Now that some people are trying to destroy or severely inhibit the functions of our nation’s police forces, we need to avoid the tendency to paint all police officers with the same broad brush just because of the actions of one officer in Minnesota who did his duty wrong and deserves the consequences that follow.
The vast majority of our police personnel are men and women who have been trained to look out for the public good and to defend our rights as Americans. They are the people who run toward the danger instead of away from it. They get up every day for work knowing their lives could change forever or possibly end. Few people have the strength and fortitude to face these situations.
There are those who can sit back and take potshots at these officers with little to no idea as to what the job of a police officer entails. Officers often have mere seconds to assess a dangerous situation and act upon their judgment when many people would be running for cover. To reduce or eliminate the funding for police operations across our country would be a serious threat to our daily lives no matter where you live or work. We would be playing directly into the hands of that minority group of people who want to see our great nation crumble into a heap of socialistic trash with little opportunity for anyone to achieve anything other than what the government dictates.
Fortunately, we as proud Americans are smarter than that to let that happen, no matter what the liberal press or legislators try to do to sway emotions.
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield