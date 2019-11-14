With the ongoing and everlasting road construction on 24th Street, it seems that 21st Street has now become a main thoroughfare for crosstown traffic. Not only is it always full of cars, but they are also driving too fast. I live downtown and cross 21st Street on foot many times throughout the week. Whether it's my Thursday morning jogs or our evening walks with the kids to my brother-in-law's house on Cedar Street across 21st Street, there are no crosswalks so we have to cross at our own risk. People do not slow down or stop for us. I have crossed with our bikes or wagon many times as cars approach from a distance. I expect them to slow down or even stop, but that is not the case. We are often stared at or even scowled at like we are the ones in the wrong.
I am sure the people living directly on 21st Street are just as tired of this as I am. I understand that 24th Street is a mess and it is faster to travel this alternate route. However, this is a residential area with many families and pets out walking in the neighborhood. I would like to see more of a police presence to control and radar speeds on a regular basis. If this were done during the morning and evening rush hour, it may send a message to those who don't follow the limit.
Jake Morse, Bakersfield