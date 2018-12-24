From the bottom of my heart I wanted to give a shout out to the wonderful gentleman who gave my daughter a $100 tip at Dewar's on Dec. 21. She has been very fortunate to be able to come home from school and dive right back into her job at Dewar's to earn a little cash. Although she always has a smile to share with everyone, on this particular day it was permanent. Please know you made this college girl's winter break, and she will pay it forward just as soon as she can. Have a very merry Christmas and go Sun Devils!
Sylvia Durazo- Esparza, Bakersfield