I am one of the world's worst spellers. Word processors have allowed me to be able to submit letters that can be properly interpreted by your staff and published.
Unfortunately, I don't think the same is true in journalism. I'm not picking on your paper. Your paper seems to be better than most.
But after a bit of online reading today, I was shocked by the number of errors. I don't remember this back when I started reading magazines and news papers in the late 1950s.
To think that news could go from a manual typewriter through manual setting of the type before actual printing with fewer errors than today. Amazes me.
Gary Kozy, Bakersfield