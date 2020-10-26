The city of Bakersfield is missing a very large cash cow for the last few years.
Every day I observe the performance cars people are buying, doing speed violations throughout the city, because there is no enforcement by the police departments.
Measure N gave us some new motorcycles, but you don't see them giving out tickets!
I say mount those speed radar boxes you see on the sidewalks with cameras and get the yahoos on Stockdale Avenue, Ming Avenue, Gosford Road and the Parkway, to name a few. Don't forget those who think they are at Famoso Raceway.
The CHP isn't doing much about Highway 99 either. Between 7th Standard Road and White Lane people are driving 75-80 mph, and then they put the hammer down.
Part of the problem is no shoulder to pull them over to. The cash from speeding tickets is an easy income source not being used.
Insurance companies would like it too because of the points added to your driving record.
Robert Smith, Bakersfield