I write in reply to the Community Voices piece in the June 11 Californian titled “All lives matter in the US." The author makes some valid points, but I think misses a key issue in race relations. Like the author of the piece, I do not see rioting as an acceptable response to injustice. But we must not equate rioting with protesting, and rioting should not distract us from the vital issue of ensuring our society is truly free and just.
In thinking about race relations, there are two views. The first is a personal one. The view here is that if a person is not personally prejudiced, they bear no responsibility for the problem with prejudice in our society. The other view is that prejudice and racism are structural problems. This means that prejudice remains embedded in the structures of our society, even though we have made considerable progress both legally and socially.
Certainly the issues of police reform and better leadership are ones we need to address. At the same time, the problems of racism and prejudice extend beyond these two issues. I cannot offer the complete solution to injustice in our society. I can say that the solution begins with each American recognizing they have an individual responsibility in addressing injustice. It’s not someone else’s problem to solve; it is our problem to solve as a society. We can begin by examining our own attitudes and behaviors in the areas of race relations. We must speak up when we see injustice. And as Americans, we must act in those instances where we have the power to foster peace and justice.
Steve Sanford, Bakersfield