So Congressman McCarthy has withdrawn GOP support for a congressional candidate whose website carried defamatory comments about Muslims and Hillary Clinton ("Rep. McCarthy pulls support for California candidate over posts," May 27). What laughable hypocrisy from the Republicans, who have encouraged this kind of speech as an unofficial plank in their party platform for years and who all stand by silently as their president spews such bile daily.
Mr. McCarthy, I’ll believe your sincerity when you finally cut loose the president and let him sink alone in his cesspool of ugly attacks on women, combat veterans, minorities and the disabled. Until then, please spare us your sanctimony.
Allan Krauter, Bakersfield