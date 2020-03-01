In response to a recent Community Voices ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Socialism will never work in America," Feb. 26), every single point made by the author, regarding socialism, is incorrect. Due to space limitations, I present only the following main rebuttals:
1. Contrary to the headline, socialism already does exist in abundance in the U.S., in the form of Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, schools, police, firemen, roads, military, etc., and these programs are both very popular and successful.
2. Socialism is not the same as communism, as the former describes an economic system, and the latter describes a form of government. That comparison is as erroneous as equating capitalism with fascism.
3. Why is the "first thing that comes to mind" to the author Venezuela when thinking about a socialist country? Without delving into the reasons for their poor economic and social situation, why not 'think about' all of the many Democratic socialistic countries in Europe (and Canada), and especially in super-socialist Scandinavia, where they provide universal healthcare, free preschool through college, etc., while still enjoying the highest standard of living and quality of life in the world? If the rest of the industrialized world can provide these services, surely we can too.
4. Contrary to the author's claim, Sanders and Warren have outlined how they would pay for these programs, via increased income, capital gains and wealth taxes on the billionaires and eliminating the tax subsidies and loopholes for corporations.
5. Yes, we can provide livable wages for all Americans without hurting American businesses.
Richard Thesken, Bakersfield