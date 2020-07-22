In the movie "Pure Country," the grandfather (played by Rory Calhoun) makes an impassioned response to a comment made by Dusty (George Strait) in which he said, "I guess I see what you're saying." The grandfather's response was to the effect of declaring "You GUESS? NEVER guess. I mean, you gotta KNOW what you're doing! Otherwise, you leave yourself wide open to suggestion. And that, to my mind is the problem with this whole damn country. Everybody's open to suggestion!"
In today's society, we are constantly being reminded about keeping an open mind to the beliefs and ideologies of all these different groups, but it seems that we are instead being hammered mentally and constantly being accused of being bigoted, racist and narrowminded if we decline to wholeheartedly endorse everyone's crusade of the moment. And, for some reason, we are told that we should dump the beliefs of our past because some people in our society feel like their beliefs are superior to what we have lived by for the last 200-plus years.
The "silent majority" of this nation is still adhering to many of the principles of our past that served as our foundation. And they are not racist, they are not bigoted and they do believe in freedom and opportunities for all of our citizens, no matter what the "bombastic minority" tries to convince us to believe. We should not have these suggestions shoved down out throats to intimidate peoples' beliefs.
And yes — "grandpa" said it right .
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield