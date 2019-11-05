No one loves animals more than me, but something must be done about these feral cats! I live in a small gated community and last year 15 kittens were dumped on us Several of us fed them, trapped and had them neutered then found homes for them. The last two cats I paid to have them neutered. This year we have another batch. I am currently feeding six cats. People say do not feed them, but they did not ask to be here and I can not turn away any animal that is hungry. We allow people licenses to shoot deer (to thin them out so they do not starve} so why don't people feel for these poor unwanted cats? They roam about unloved, cold and sometimes ill with no one to care for them. Surely it is more humane to put them down than to let them live like that.
June Cochran, Bakersfield