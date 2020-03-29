The garbage truck just passed by and collected the neighborhood trash. Thursday was a scheduled recycle day, just like it was two weeks ago. Last Monday, a truck came by to empty green waste bins, and I’m sure it will do so again next Monday.
Earlier, I fetched The Californian from my lawn, as I have done every day this month and last month and the month before that.
Later, I expect the letter carrier to deliver the junk mail the Postal Service tells me I should expect, just as that letter carrier has done without interruption for months, including this one. Occasionally, I even get a piece of real mail.
The other day, I went to one of my favorite locally-owned restaurants to pick up my take-home lunch, as I always do, because I prefer to eat it at home.
In addition to the grocery store clerks, health care providers and many others who have received well-deserved accolades for their work during these uncertain and chaotic times, I’d like to recognize and thank the newspaper couriers, letter carriers, garbage truck drivers, cooks and meal servers all over town who have given me and my neighbors a needed shot of daily/weekly “normalcy.” This is a “vaccine” that really works.
With their socially distant but reassuring regularity, these service providers deliver a much-needed glimmer of stability to all of us, for which I am most grateful.
Liz Keogh, Bakersfield