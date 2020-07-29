A recent writer stated “some things are worth dying for,” implying that going back to school too soon was one of them ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Some things are worth dying for," July 27). More than 400,000 Americans died in World War II. While none of them wanted to die, most felt their cause was “worth dying for.” A person who puts themself in harm’s way to protect someone else doesn’t necessarily want to die but tacitly accepts that it might happen. First responders, doctors and nurses are dying for us daily.
I was a teacher in Bakersfield for 39 years and, fortunately, never had to make a life or death decision regarding a student or myself. That’s not the case today. Every school employee now must decide if it’s worth dying to go back to school too early. The writer also stated he took the side of a local school board member who wanted schools to open on time, but that person was “out-argued” by other board members “out-argued by the majority, who believe that keeping people alive ... overruled every other consideration.” Imagine that: board members interested in saving lives. What a novel concept.
Younger children can be asymptomatic carriers of the disease and new research is showing they can also develop neurological problems from it. They can also spread it to those who are susceptible: teachers, parents, grandparents and others throughout the community.
There is only one consideration to be made regarding this topic and that is to keep schools shuttered until conditions are completely and unquestionably safe to reopen.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield