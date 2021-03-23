Some musings from a senior with thoughts on the crisis at the southern border. I haven't heard or seen any of the following to deal with the issue. Possibly our elected officials should consider the following rather than their kowtowing to special interests, re-election, partisanship, etc., and come together for the mutual benefit.
We have plenty of domestic issues to deal with, how about these ideas to start the conversation:
1. Immediately adjust immigration quotas to more realistic totals to welcome those genuinely seeking a better life and escape from persecution and poverty. Certainly this great country can welcome them.
2. Politically or financially pressure Mexico to police its northern border to stem the flow while policies are formulated and put in place.
3. Expand our immigration practices to streamline legal immigration to accept more deserving entrants faster.
I'm sure there are many more wonderful ideas out there, but these seem like a reasonable start. I invite your comments and suggestions.
— Jack Roth, Bakersfield