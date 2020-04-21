This global pandemic has actually had some blue skies.
For one, blue skies. Has anyone else noticed how nice the skies and air have been? Without all those cars and trucks (go electric) belching pollution into the air, the air has been clean. Los Angeles hasn’t seen air this clean in over 50 years.
Neighbors: Has anyone else noticed that those people who usually get home, close their doors and are never seen again are out walking the streets? And they talk to you. Granted it’s at a distance, but it’s not through a peep hole. My wife has a group text going with the neighbors, asking if anyone needs items from a store. Last week we even had a no contact party with a couple of neighbors. Chairs were placed 10 feet apart in the backyard, and we had cocktails and conversation. It was the first time I had a no contact high.
Work: People are realizing they don’t have to travel to work. My wife’s commute is now 30 seconds. Business casual has taken on a whole new meaning as well.
Cleanliness: Granted I cried when I first realized Costco had repurposed the snack ladies to wipe down detail, but once I realized it was for the better, I was good with that. My wife, being a nurse, has always stressed washing your hands. Seeing the whole world washing their hands makes her happy.
Communication: We’ve gotten to where we communicate more. Maybe not face-to-face, but FaceTime-to-FaceTime. When we say we are going to Zoom to see a friend, we don’t mean we are actually going anywhere. I have talked more to family and friends in the last month than I usually do in two months.
Time: We now have more time to do those things around the house we say we’ve always wanted to do. Cook bread, clean the garage or put in a garden. It’s funny, now that we have time, we lose track of it. What day is it?
What it isn’t: It isn’t a worldwide conspiracy to make Donald Trump look bad. It isn’t the New World Order trying to enslave us. What would be the point of having you sit at home sucking off the government’s teat?
What it is: A virus that has mutated into a strain we don’t have a vaccine for, yet. It’s a chance for the world to work together to save millions of lives, and they have. It’s a chance for us to realize all the important people out there — nurses, doctors, other first responders, truck drivers and delivery people, the guy who sold you that last pack of Charmin, Netflix and, most importantly, the people we have been quarantined with. It’s a chance for people and companies to give, without expecting to receive.
Most of all, everything is going to be alright.
David B Thomas, Bakersfield