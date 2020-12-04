I recently watched a documentary on the last days of Hitler's Third Reich. It was based upon interviews of his advisers, military officials and secretary who were in the Berlin bunker with him.
Even as the Russian Army was destroying Berlin and was within blocks of the bunker, Hitler was ordering what was left of his army and the civilian populace to fight on and that victory would be theirs.
This was being done despite the fact that everyone around him knew that all was lost; however, none would speak up to Hitler for fear that they would be dismissed (executed). His ego would not allow him to admit defeat.
Hitler rarely went outside the confines of his bunker and was incommunicado except through his master of misinformation, Joseph Goebbles (propaganda minister).
Finally, at the very end, Hitler admitted that his campaign to create a Third Reich was over. He and his new bride took cyanide pills and Hitler then shot himself in the head.
Hitler's dream of creating a Third Reich came to an end and cost the lives of millions of people and the destruction of much of Europe. Had Hitler admitted early on that all was lost, much of this would have been significantly lessened. It's unfortunate that some people refuse to learn from history.
Richard Faidley, Bakersfield