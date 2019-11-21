As a Latino, I couldn't help noticing that missing from the various lists of places to visit in Bakersfield/Kern offered in The Californian ("OUR VIEW: Come on, Bakersfield. We’re not that boring!" Nov. 17) was the National Chavez Center, which honors the legacy of Cesar Chavez. It includes the former headquarters of the UFW, Forty Acres, in Delano, and Nuestra Señora Reina de La Paz (Our Lady Queen of Peace) in Keene, where the farmworkers' rights advocate is buried. This latter is actually a national monument that President Barack Obama came to dedicate in 2012! Some omission! When my brother and mother came to visit me for the first time after I had moved to Bakersfield, I made sure to take them to Chavez's grave and the serene compound where it lies. They loved it.
Other places missing from the lists were the Tehachapi Loop, a two-for-one attraction if you couple it with a visit to Chavez's grave, Red Rock Canyon, China Lake and Maturango museums in Ridgecrest and the Mojave Air and Space Port. In Taft, the West Kern Oil Museum will be even more important historically in the years to come, as Kern's economy is possibly forced to be less reliant on oil and gas production. This little educational gem will shine even more as a testament to Kern's glorious days of a booming oil industry.
For the more spiritually minded, in Tehachapi you have the Norbertine Monastery at one end of town, with its shop featuring delicious marmalades and other goodies made by the sisters themselves, and at the other end of town, the Mountain Spirit Zen Center with its beautifully painted bell tower and temple and a serenity you can’t find anywhere else in Kern. Just ask the Buddha!
Finally, just over Kern's northern county line is Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, a short-lived town built by African-Americans for African-Americans in the early years of the 20th century. Another missing mention I couldn’t help but notice as a person of color.
Louis Medina, Bakersfield