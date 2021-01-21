Regarding the first two entries in Sunday’s letters section. First, the battle at Kings Mountain in 1780 ("Letter to the Editor: The peaceful removal of power"). It was an important victory for colonial freedom against a tyrannical English king. The storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters was an attempt to keep a tyrannical president in office, one who admitted he liked the sound of "president for life.” Big difference.
As far as the siege of the Capitol and the legitimacy of the election, the siege became the overriding issue because the election had already been proven completely legitimate by recounts, state courts, the Supreme Court, the investigation by Trump’s own attorney general and the election committees of each state. Its legality only became an issue because before the election Trump said if he lost, the outcome would be a fraud. His supporters have taken up this false narrative and he still won’t admit he lost and he never will.
The second letter mentions that the writer, years ago, could stop by our Kevin McCarthy’s office and discuss issues with him ("Letter to the Editor: Democrat insurrection"). Has anyone tried that lately, even by email or text?
It also mentioned “out-of-control sex trafficking…of foreign children.” There’s absolutely no proof of this anywhere, except in wild conspiracy theories on QAnon sites. However, foreign children were separated from their parents and kept in cages by the Trump administration.
Lastly, the writer also stated, “Back then, presidents weren’t attacked, daily, with outright lies.” President Trump was questioned daily because of his outright lies.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield