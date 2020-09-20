The devastating fires over the past weeks have hurt so many people, but something good may come out of this. The effect of high-level smoke on temperature in the valley was obvious. For days, temperatures below 80 were when 90s were forecast.
Geoengineering is a science that provides an alternative to the $2 trillion Green New Deal. For a small fraction of this amount, engineers can design particles that block solar radiation more effectively than the smoke did.
As we have seen, the effect on temperature can be dramatic. More research is needed, but we already know that the particles can be designed to self-destruct, so they can be deployed temporarily and as needed to cool temperatures to stop global warming in its tracks,
The problem is the technology is too cheap and would be too obviously effective. Engineers would ask politicians what temperature they want it to be and for how long. That would freak them out. It would also kill the $2 trillion spending plan for CO2 reduction, which has no track record, and which can’t possibly meet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s deadline 10 years from now.
The last thing politicians want is a relatively inexpensive and effective engineering solution to this “urgent” problem.
Terry O’Sullivan, Bakersfield