If the APCD really wanted to clean up pollution in Kern County, it would close the drive thrus. I see the lines at Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out Burger, McDonald's, and, especially all the Starbucks, and I just shake my head. Cars for miles pouring out exhaust everywhere.
This would serve two purposes: it would clean up the air and people would have to get out of their cars and actually walk inside the store. This might be the only exercise they get all day. We might conquer obesity.
Other pollution solutions: thermos bottles. Remember when we put cold water and hot coffee in thermos bottles and washed them? Rags. I remember when we didn't have paper towels. We washed and reused them, too.
Johnnie K. Adams, Bakersfield