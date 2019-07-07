Dick Taylor (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Taking drastic measures is necessary with homeless problem,” June 30) thinks the two key causes of homelessness are the two laws passed: AB109 and Proposition 47. True; formerly incarcerated people are 10 times more likely to be homeless than the average population. Even higher risk for women, black people and those ages 45 or older. One in 10 homeless people are veterans.
Letting out people earlier from prison isn’t causing homelessness.
The deeper problem is what we do with people once incarcerated and society’s unwillingness to let them go on with their lives without hate, prejudice and discrimination once released. Do you think if someone had a job, they would be homeless? Ex-offenders’ unemployment rate is 18.4 percent compared to 4.3 percent for white men in the general population.
Who hires ex-felons? Why can’t ex-felons have state licenses when their crime has nothing to do with the field they’re applying for? Who hires someone on Megan’s list? Society’s prejudice and unforgiving attitude is putting people on-line for life and the archaic long sentencing laws for first time offenders, which cost billions, causes unemployment and then homelessness. The more institutionalized the person becomes the harder it becomes to re-enter society.
Long sentences for first time offenders have proven to be ineffective when it comes to stopping crime. Rehabilitation in our prison system means sitting on one’s butt for years, sometimes in isolation, which only exasperates the problem, since not connecting with family, friends and society in general is usually the root cause for incarceration for most inmates.
Mike Francel, Bakersfield