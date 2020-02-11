Even though the data shows our country's medical care and specific outcomes are significantly better than other advanced nations with socialized medicine, the Democratic presidential candidates are all in to “give us” the right to socialized medicine, a system devised to offer equal measure of care for “everyone.” To “give us” that, however, requires someone else to “give it to us,” with an obligation to accept it, the outcomes, and not interfere. Doctor and hospital shortages, rationed treatment, likely restricted access to expensive life-saving drugs and especially bureaucratic insensitivity would be the norm. Socialized medicine “for all” wouldn't apply to the Senate and the House, the people that will govern it, and the well-connected, of course.
Gary Hoetker, Bakersfield