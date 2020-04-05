Once again our government is taking care of us.
Assuring resources we, as citizens, need to survive, are trying to survive. We are not concerned how much this is going to cost. We want to survive at any cost. Not since World War II have we, as citizens, been willing to do what is necessary to survive.
The difference between then and now is we were willing to pay for it. No greed or selfishness.
The tax rate during World War II was around 90 percent. Survival mattered, not the cost.
Today's rate, supported by greed, is 25 percent.
The cost to beat this virus will cost trillions. We can win by eliminating our greed. Quit any discussions of no more government help. Eliminate greed.
Helping each other is how we won World War II. It's time to remember our past. It's time to help each other and develop a socialistic attitude, our government has. It's always the best way to survive.
Nathan Acuna, Bakersfield