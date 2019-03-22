As an organization that works alongside social workers to improve the lives of foster children, we at CASA of Kern County recognize the immense dedication and invaluable service social workers provide to our communities. They witness harrowing, heartbreaking tragedy, and try to mend families torn apart by substance abuse, domestic violence and other overwhelming challenges that prevent parents from safely caring for their children. Often, it is a social worker who must remove a child from their home when they enter the foster care system, and they work with children and families day in, day out to help them move past conflicts and heal. Our CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, work on behalf of the child they’re matched with and collaborate with social workers to consider and secure resources for the child. CASA volunteers work to complement the social worker’s efforts, provide an objective perspective that can result in the child reunifying with their biological parents, adoption by a family member or adoption with a new “forever family.” We thank social workers for their tireless efforts and encourage you to support them and foster youth by becoming a CASA volunteer.
Amy Travis, Bakersfield
(Amy Travis is the executive director of CASA of Kern County)