I read Mark C. Salvaggio's Community Voices piece on an American looking for housing assistance here in Kern County ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Kern can make the government work for people," Jan. 16). His efforts in finding housing for this person were admirable, but the problem with the Department of Human Services is that it lacks compassion. This lack of compassion starts from the Board of Supervisors and the community as a whole.
Poor people have a negative stigma attached to them of being lazy and looking for a handout — this was evident in the article. LA County's department could not even contact Kern County. This is unacceptable and possibly criminal. We must start treating poor people with respect and compassion. We are all fellow Americans.
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield