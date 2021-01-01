In 1972, I was in my last few weeks of nurses training. A final rotation at Los Angeles County School of Nursing took my partner and I to a predominantly Black neighborhood for observation of a children’s daycare center. Our visit was enjoyable, and all the children seemed to find two blue-eyed blondes very interesting.
As we drove away from the area, I was pulled over by two LA city (white) police officers. I was 22 years old with long blond hair, as was my partner. The officer wanted to know what we were doing driving in that neighborhood.
I proceeded to tell him we had been sent to a daycare center for our nursing school experience. He didn’t seem to like our answers and wrote a ticket out for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk (neither of us saw a pedestrian or a crosswalk, but we didn’t argue with the police).
In order for this not to go on my record and not raise my insurance premiums, I decided to go to court to fight the ticket. After waiting in the downtown City Hall court for hours, it was my turn to talk to the (white) judge. Instead of letting me off, he gave me six weeks of traffic school.
In 1973, I received a ticket for jaywalking in Pasadena from a white policeman. I just paid that fine. So much for privilege.
Diane Hoffman, Bakersfield