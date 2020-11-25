I appreciate Ashley Felix’s uniformed view of a pillar of our democracy, the Electoral College ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Should the Electoral College still be a determining factor for elections to come?" Nov. 20).
It was put in place so that New York, with 50 percent of the 13 states' population, would not have the ability to determine the president every four years. John Adams, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton were some very smart men for their time. They saw the inanity of allowing one state to determine every election.
Having said that, if you eliminate the Electoral College, there would never be another GOP president ever. The right and left coasts would elect a Democrat for the rest of this country’s future.
How’s that for diversity?
Steve Napier, Bakersfield