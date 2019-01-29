Your feature on the snow storm of 1999 was excellent ("20 years later, Bakersfield's snow day lives on in fond memories," Jan. 25). I will always remember the day. The previous Friday, Attorney Michael Kilpatrick and I had been opposing each other in a very contested custody matter. We ran out of time. We were before the Honorable Judge Randall, a no-nonsense judge. He agreed to give us more time to finish, but only the time from 8:30 a.m. Monday until he was sent a jury trial by Department One, at about 10.
Monday morning the snow arrived. The news reported the courthouse was closed. I sat in my bathrobe with my family having breakfast when the phone rang. It was Judge Randall’s clerk. She said she, the bailiff, the court reporter and Judge Randall were all in Department Seven ready to hear my matter. I sputtered about the courthouse being closed. She repeated that the staff and judge were ready to go in Department Seven. She would be calling my opposition next. Please get here with your witnesses as soon as possible.
I made frantic calls to my client and witnesses, dressed and drove to the courthouse (I am not much of a snow driver, but I had a front-wheel drive car and little traffic). Attorney Kilpatrick arrived with his witnesses. We tried the case the rest of the day and were able to finish, glad to have had the extra time to present our cases, even though we were the only people conducting business in the courthouse that day.
Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield