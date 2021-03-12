Oh when oh when will Caltrans/the county fix Enos Lane between Rosedale Highway and Taft Highway (119). There are hundreds of potholes on this stretch of road, and inconveniences thousands of drivers that use it every single day.
To use the pandemic as an excuse not to do necessary road maintenance is pathetic. I would suggest those in charge to drive this section of Enos Lane and see for themselves so I can prove my point. I hope to have a smoother commute sometime soon!
— Sunny Kapoor, Bakersfield