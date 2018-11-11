Smokey Joe’s Café at the Stars Theatre is a great fun performance of singing and dancing. The performance includes some favorite oldies like “On Broadway,” “Charlie Brown,” “Hound Dog,” “Poison Ivy,” “Spanish Harlem,” “Kansas City,” “Jailhouse Rock” and many more. The talented cast is outstanding and every bit as professional and sparkling as the original cast of Smokey Joe’s Café that ran on Broadway, for five years and 2,036 performances. We ought to know, having seen the original Broadway show many times. This performance is not to be missed for an enjoyable evening.
Sheryl and Lou Barbich, Bakersfield