David B. Thomas' letter was outstanding ("Letter to the Editor: Some positives from this time," April 21)! Mr. Thomas was spot on with every item he spoke about. I loved it!
The only think I would have added would have been to stress the blue skies and clean air. I believe this is due to plants closing down, less cars on the road and very few planes in the air.
This should be a wake-up call to all of humanity. Mother Earth is cleansing herself. Maybe it's time to literally "smell the roses," which I can do now because mine are blooming like never before.
Kathryn Gardner Muilenburg, Bakersfield