I’m still appalled at the Trump administration’s efforts to hide virtually everything they do, whether it’s relationships with Russian oligarchs, President Trump’s tax returns or Steven Mnuchin’s offshore tax shelters.
Now, it’s “protecting the privacy of those businesses” to whom loans (that likely won’t have to be repaid) are being given. It should be very simple: if a business is interested in receiving such a loan, all they have to do is allow it to be publicized; if they don’t want publicity, turn down the loan!
Ted Johnson, Tehachapi