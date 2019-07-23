As a Green Acres manager, we've been informed on the water situation for the past year ("LA's Kern County sludge farm to stop receiving free Bakersfield water," July 17). As a resident here in Bakersfield, for more than 20 years (six years at another ag job before changing to Green Acres), I have been monitoring the biosolid effects to the soil as well as the city of Bakersfield, chlorinated water, and on oil companies, disposal of their waste water on our farm. Under proposition 65, we are all responsible for our actions. The city of Los Angeles has spread its use of biosolids to numerous other farms, reducing the Kern County operation to less than half.
Also, under numerous research projects, methane is being produced and trapped with the increasing use of microbe eating bacteria to speed up and break down the biosolids at the Hyperion Treatment Plant (Terminal Island). Research and other uses are a continuous thing. Nothing stays in the same situation forever, as our populations increase and new technology keeps being developed.
Randy Womble, Bakersfield