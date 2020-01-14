The city and county need to work more hand-in-hand when it comes to speeding on our city streets.
In my younger day, I was taught, leave a little earlier if you have a lazy habit of being late, and be respectful of others on the road. It costs nothing to be kind while driving, as driving is a privilege, not a right. Your license can be taken away if you abuse this privilege.
More radar set ups should be performed in areas where speeding is most often done.
Sadly, the best way to remind people is through their wallets. Slow down, Bakersfield, you might save a life, and it could be your own.
Taylor Parton, Bakersfield