Your endorsement of Dianne Feinstein is right in line with that of Gavin Newsom's. I could ask you if you had lost your mind, but that happened a long time ago.
You commented that she "was spot-on when she spoke to an audience about today's political climate." You quoted her saying, "God knows this is a hard time for the country. I want to do everything I can to bring people together, past the partisan divide, so we really, as Americans, have a common purpose."
You definitely have lost your mind, or what was left of it. Is this the same Dianne Feinstein who tried to kill Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court?
Is this TBC's concept of bringing people together? It seems as though you have stepped on your tongue again! I don't know how much lower you can sink into the political abyss, but I am sure you will find a way.
Jack Balfanz, Bakersfield