It was a typical rant that Trump was on before his fans on Tuesday night. All those, he spouted, who are involved in the attacks on Kavanaugh are evil. Not just mistaken. No longer deluded. They are evil. And so the venom flows. What to make of such a tyrant Trump?
The best replica was presented many years ago by award-winner Peter Ustinov as Nero in the film "Quo Vadis." It was actually a film of early Christian faith, but it was set against the backdrop of an earlier tumultuous tyrant, Nero. Nero, who was said to have burned Rome down to replace it with the magnificence of his own dream capital. And today we have tyrant Trump caught in the act of burning down all chance of compromise in modern day politics, of eradicating all sense of decency and dignity from the White House. Washington once again aflame, but not as in 1812 by British arsonists, with anger, hostility and bitter words. As one would watch that old film, in seeing Nero romping through his palace, ranting and raving, one could imagine that Trump might have easily stood ready to fill in if needed as Nero's understudy.
Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield