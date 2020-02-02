I've watched representatives along with TV pundits quote a popular recent poll that indicates some 70 percent of Americans want to have the president impeached and removed from office. If they're going to quote that stat, I sure wish they'd ask the follow-up question: can you please explain your answer?
I have a hunch that man on the street interviews, be it Jay Leno, TMZ or Jesse Watters, would have a lifetime supply of new humorous material. I expect the explanations would include the president lying about the size of the crowd at his inauguration to his private dealings with Stormy Daniels to leaving up the toilet seat.
On a related note, do the polls really serve the American people any good at all? Do we need to know which candidate is attracting the most African Americans, or appealing to middle-aged women or college graduates? I can't figure out why we need to know that level of detail?
Jim Wood, Bakersfield