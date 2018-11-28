President Trump's response to any personal involvement he has with Saudi Arabia in light of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and that his only concern "is America First" is disgusting.
I have no doubt that "Seek ye first the Kingdom of God" was a component of the American moral compass long before Trump ranted about "America First," and it will still be a part of our fabric after he's gone, if we survive that is.
Candidate Trump boasting before his election that he could "stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" raised suspicions that he wasn't fit to hold the office of president. How much more ridiculous does he have to be before his strongest supporters, some of whom live in Bakersfield, call for his ouster?
Tony Amarante, Bakersfield