County supervisors have a huge effect on our daily lives, overseeing road conditions, property and other taxes, public health and safety, to list a few. District 1 voters get to choose a new supervisor March 3, and I ask that you cast your vote for Daures Stephens.
Not only does Stephens have leadership skills, he has shown he will be an active and involved, community-minded supervisor. Over the past few years, Stephens has been active in numerous endeavors that have made life better in the Kern River Valley, and he will continue to do that to all the residents of District 1.
David Dills, Onyx