In my opinion, the Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: District needs to stand up for its community," Oct. 30) contained some elements of racism itself. Yes, no doubt there are — in various parts of the country — some cultural properties reflecting what may be termed “institutionalized racism.”
Here is an idea: How about let’s just stick with what we can deal with here in Bakersfield and Kern County?
If the group behind the article has evidence of current institutionalized, incontrovertible and undeniable racism in Bakersfield and Kern County, then kindly present such evidence to the public. Reasonable people, when presented with the appropriate proof, may be won over to help end any such institutionalized racism.
Therefore, kindly show us your incontrovertible evidence, and, please — as difficult as it may be — strive to hold off your own biases and prejudices.
Aaron Steenbergen, Bakersfield