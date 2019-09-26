Why is everything always focused on bicycles and other sports getting recreation? Off-road motorcycles get zero. A grant was obtained for setting up a riding area here but we remain outlaws who get citations for attempting to participate in our recreation.
The same county people working with the bicycle community could direct some of their energy to completing our project. There are many local motorcycle businesses that sell and service dirt bikes, and they would benefit from this riding area. Every other sport or interest that you can think of has a location to go and play or participate except the outlaw dirt bike riders. This sport is a family sport and it keeps children off dope and teaches responsibility. I need you to hurry up as I am getting old waiting for someone to care about us.
Tom Edmonds, Bakersfield