Thank you for the thoughtful, well written and timely article on homelessness ("It's cold, they're homeless and we'll study it," Nov. 10). For our city to address the issue in terms of those without homes, their neighboring businesses and residents and its effect on our city and state is crucial. My perspective is different from living in high density housing near many homeless who founded a homeless ministry. Jesus’ words resonate with me, all the more since He also spoke to those who did not share with the afflicted among us (for but by the grace of God go I) then Jesus shut them out as they did the afflicted. Sobering, even for or especially for a Christian.
Causes of homelessness vary greatly. Addictions or mental illness may be masks or burdens of homelessness itself hiding the causes. However, in almost two years of ministering to and working with homeless people, I’ve seen many homeless people face great challenges with grace and compassion toward others that humbles me. Clearly they have a need, and some deal with those circumstances poorly. As neighbors we may show them compassion and respect without denying consequences for poor actions. Providing beds for people to get out of the cold (without denying their significant other or dog) is a bandaid though essential toward healing, which is a heart issue. They, like us, need heart healing which God alone provides. Perhaps adding smaller shelters in many areas of town would help better so providers, not homeless, commute.
Blair Budai, founder of Homeless Helpers Kern County