In a recent letter, citing that because Trump won the election, the writer wants "liberals" to “Get over it. You lost, he won” ("Letter to the Editor: Get over the 2016 election," Oct. 22). The letter goes on to question the ethics of Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. They’ve been investigated time and time again with no negative findings. Get over it.
However, should anyone, liberal or not, “get over” just a few established facts regarding our current president?
These would include, but are certainly not limited to: he has caused the lengthy internment and separation of thousands of children from their families; he buddies-up to tyrants and dictators while he mocks and shuns NATO and our allies; he has accepted Putin’s denial of Russian meddling in the U.S. election over the opposing reports of our own intelligence agencies; he has attempted to enrich himself during his presidency; he has publicly belittled, bullied and disparaged his adversaries with foul, angry language that would not be allowed in many households; he has said that certain members of Congress should go back to the countries they came from, ignoring their constitutional rights; he has a hit and miss, confused foreign policy that keeps the world in a constant state of distrust, exasperation and apprehension which, in effect, eliminates the U.S. as the leader of the free world.
This list is far from complete but, I ask again, should any of us "get over" what this president is attempting to do, or has done, to the Constitution and our country?
Steve Bass, Bakersfield