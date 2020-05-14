I keep hearing people ask if I can “congregate” at a store, then why can’t I go to church? Going shopping today is very different than going to church, and will be even with social distancing and mask wearing.
Most people I know spend as little time as possible in the grocery store these days. The goal is to get in and get out as quickly as possible to limit exposure. The only person you may even talk to while in the store is the cashier who is standing behind a plexiglass shield. Most church services last for at least 30 to 45 minutes, which means your chances of exposure goes way up.
Stores are limiting the number of people who are in the building at one time. Will churches do that? What happens if the church is full because of social distancing seating arrangements — will they turn people away?
Many stores are requiring people to wear masks while they are in the store, in order to limit the spread of the virus. Will the churches require people to wear masks? Will they pass out masks to people entering? Who will enforce the mask wearing rule? I don’t see many of the protestors wearing masks who are demanding that the churches be allowed to hold services.
So, churches, tell me how do you plan to protect the people that attend your services from the virus? How do you plan making attending church like going to the grocery store?
Dianna Warner, Bakersfield