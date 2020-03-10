I have volunteered at least five times by going to the federal building on Truxtun Avenue to pick-up an asylum seeker released from the Mesa Verde Detention facility and help them get to their destination, usually on the other side of the country. I do it out of respect for my immigrant grandparents who, like everybody else's immigrant ancestors, contributed to this country. But in any case, twice the people I picked up got their shoes back but not their shoe laces.
I think it's too bad GEO Group doesn't have a contact button on its website. I'd like to know who one may speak to the next time that happens. I would hope that a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange thinks that when they give refugees back their shoes, they give them back the laces too?
Tony Amarante, Bakersfield